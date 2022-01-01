Infinix Zero Ultra Display 89 Performance 61 Battery 80 Camera 73 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

76 Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.16 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%

61 Performance All specs and test Infinix Zero Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 811 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2280 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 494236

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 180 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Full charging time 0:12 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zero Ultra Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

44 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero Ultra may differ by country or region