Infinix Zero Ultra
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero Ultra
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
76
Design and build
|Height
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.5%
61
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2280
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
494236
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 12
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|180 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|0:12 hr
73
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
44
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
