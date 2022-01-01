Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Zero Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

Full specifications

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.5%
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2280
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
494236
Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 12
Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 180 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:12 hr
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.8 of 5 points (7 votes)

