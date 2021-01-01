Infinix Zero X Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Zero X Pro Display 86 Performance 58 Battery 74 Camera 69 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero X Pro

86 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% Max. Brightness 700 nits

69 Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.5%

58 Performance All specs and test Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 448 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1161

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (40% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:43 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zero X Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/B38/B41/B40/B66 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero X Pro may differ by country or region