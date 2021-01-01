Infinix Zero X Pro
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero X Pro
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.5%
Max. Brightness
700 nits
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1161
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/B38/B41/B40/B66
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero X Pro may differ by country or region