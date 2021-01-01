Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Zero X Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Zero X Pro

Infinix Zero X Pro
Display
86
Performance
58
Battery
74
Camera
69
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date October 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero X Pro
86

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5%
Max. Brightness
700 nits
69

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.5%
58

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1161
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zero X Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/B38/B41/B40/B66
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero X Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (4 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Infinix Zero X Pro
2. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Infinix Zero X Pro
3. Tecno Phantom X or Infinix Zero X Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish