Lenovo Legion Y70

Lenovo Legion Y70
Display
90
Performance
97
Battery
85
Camera
69
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Lenovo Legion Y70
90

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
64

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
97

Performance

All specs and test Lenovo Legion Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4196
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1108920
CPU 256250
GPU 583822
Memory 188953
UX 177427
Total score 1108920
AnTuTu Results - 7th place
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ZUI 14
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh
Charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 34 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Legion Y70
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Legion Y70 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

