Lenovo Legion Y70
Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022

90 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

64 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

97 Performance All specs and test Lenovo Legion Y70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1325 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4196 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1108920 CPU 256250 GPU 583822 Memory 188953 UX 177427 Total score 1108920 AnTuTu Results - 7th place Sources: 3DMark [3]

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM ZUI 14

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh Charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (80% in 34 min) Full charging time 0:46 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Legion Y70 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Sensor: 1/1.55"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

71 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

