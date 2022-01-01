Lenovo Legion Y90 Display 89 Performance 93 Battery 90 Camera 69 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Lenovo Legion Y90

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.92 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

70 Design and build Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches) Weight 252 gramm (8.89 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

93 Performance All specs and test Lenovo Legion Y90 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1184 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3681 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1006882 CPU 207539 GPU 451163 Memory 197359 UX 154605 Total score 1006882 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 19th place Sources: 3DMark [3]

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM ZUI 13

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 5600 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Legion Y90 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

71 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Legion Y90 may differ by country or region