Lenovo Legion Y90
Display
89
Performance
93
Battery
90
Camera
69
NanoReview score
83
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Lenovo Legion Y90
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.92 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
70
Design and build
|Height
|177 mm (6.97 inches)
|Width
|78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
|Weight
|252 gramm (8.89 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%
93
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12, 16, 18 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3681
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1006882
|CPU
|207539
|GPU
|451163
|Memory
|197359
|UX
|154605
|Total score
|1006882
AnTuTu Android Ranking - 19th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|ZUI 13
90
Battery
|Capacity
|5600 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
69
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
71
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Legion Y90 may differ by country or region