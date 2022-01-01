Home > Other Smartphones > Lenovo Legion Y90: specifications and benchmarks

Lenovo Legion Y90

Lenovo Legion Y90
Display
89
Performance
93
Battery
90
Camera
69
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Lenovo Legion Y90
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.92 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
70

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
Weight 252 gramm (8.89 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%
93

Performance

All specs and test Lenovo Legion Y90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3681
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1006882
CPU 207539
GPU 451163
Memory 197359
UX 154605
Total score 1006882
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ZUI 13
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5600 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Legion Y90
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Legion Y90 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (4 votes)

