LG G6

LG G6
Display
66
Performance
37
Battery
64
Camera
51
NanoReview score
55
Category Flagship
Announced February 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 650 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG G6
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 78.57%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99%
PWM 2410 Hz
Response time 31.4 ms
Contrast 2809:1
Max. Brightness
557 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
78.57%
37

Performance

All specs and test LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530
GPU clock 653 MHz
FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1740
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4294
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
653
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
185773
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 254th place
44

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 6
OS size 10 GB
64

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
22:30 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the LG G6
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
72

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG G6 may differ by country or region

