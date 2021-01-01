LG G6
Display
66
Performance
37
Battery
64
Camera
51
NanoReview score
55
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 650 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG G6
66
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|565 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.57%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99%
|PWM
|2410 Hz
|Response time
|31.4 ms
|Contrast
|2809:1
Max. Brightness
557 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
78.57%
37
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1740
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4294
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
653
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
185773
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 254th place
44
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|10 GB
64
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
22:30 hr
51
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.1 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.393 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG G6 may differ by country or region