LG G6 Display 66 Performance 37 Battery 64 Camera 51 NanoReview score 55 Category Flagship Announced February 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 650 USD

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 565 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 78.57% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99% PWM 2410 Hz Response time 31.4 ms Contrast 2809:1 Max. Brightness 557 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 78.57%

37 Performance All specs and test LG G6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo

- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 530 GPU clock 653 MHz FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1740 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4294 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 275 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 653 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 142232 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 185773 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 254th place

44 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM LG UX 6 OS size 10 GB

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, WPC/PMA Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 8:31 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:27 hr Talk (3G) 22:30 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the LG G6 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 125° Lenses 2 (13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 30 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

Camera features - Pro mode Samples Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 18 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

72 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.1 dB

SAR (head) 0.393 W/kg SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

