LG G7 ThinQ Display 73 Performance 58 Battery 66 Camera 58 NanoReview score 65 Category Flagship Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 750 USD

73 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 563 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.19% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests PWM 1174 Hz Response time 32.4 ms Contrast 1988:1 Max. Brightness 914 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

71 Design and build Height 153.2 mm (6.03 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.19%

58 Performance All specs and test LG G7 ThinQ in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2311 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8738 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 504 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2078 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 254569 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 289089 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 155th place

52 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM LG UX 7.0 OS size 8.6 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, WPC/WPA Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:41 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:49 hr Talk (3G) 23:14 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the G7 ThinQ Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 107° Lenses 2 (16 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 30 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 84 Video quality 79 Generic camera score 83

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2500, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 600

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 750 USD SAR (head) 0.244 W/kg SAR (body) 1.466 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

