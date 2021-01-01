Home > LG Smartphones > LG G7 ThinQ: specifications and benchmarks

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ
Display
73
Performance
58
Battery
66
Camera
58
NanoReview score
65
Category Flagship
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG G7 ThinQ
73

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.19%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 1174 Hz
Response time 32.4 ms
Contrast 1988:1
Max. Brightness
914 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
71

Design and build

Height 153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.19%
58

Performance

All specs and test LG G7 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2311
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2078
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
254569
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
289089
52

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 7.0
OS size 8.6 GB
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/WPA
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:49 hr
Talk (3G)
23:14 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the G7 ThinQ
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
84
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2500, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 600
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.6 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.244 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.466 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the G7 ThinQ may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (26 votes)

