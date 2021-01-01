LG K10 (2017) Display 43 Performance 20 Battery 49 Camera 37 NanoReview score 37 Category Budget Announced January 2017 Release date February 2017 Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG K10 (2017)

43 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.3 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 277 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 69.38% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 40.8 ms Contrast 1067:1 Max. Brightness 344 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

31 Design and build Height 148.7 mm (5.85 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 69.38%

20 Performance All specs and test LG K10 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6750 Max. clock 1500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 GPU clock 520 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 610 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2609 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 55272

36 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) OS size 5 GB

49 Battery Specifications Capacity 2800 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

37 Camera Specs and camera test of the K10 (2017) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.7 dB

Other Category Budget Announced January 2017 Release date February 2017 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg SAR (body) 0.937 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the K10 (2017) may differ by country or region