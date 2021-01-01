LG K10 (2017)
Display
43
Performance
20
Battery
49
Camera
37
NanoReview score
37
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2017
|Release date
|February 2017
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
43
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|277 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.38%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|40.8 ms
|Contrast
|1067:1
Max. Brightness
344 nits
31
Design and build
|Height
|148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
69.38%
20
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|520 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2609
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
55272
36
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|OS size
|5 GB
49
Battery
|Capacity
|2800 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
37
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
63
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB
|SAR (head)
|0.47 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.937 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
