Home > LG Smartphones > LG K10 (2017): specifications and benchmarks

LG K10 (2017)

LG K10 (2017)
Display
43
Performance
20
Battery
49
Camera
37
NanoReview score
37
Category Budget
Announced January 2017
Release date February 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG K10 (2017)
43

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 277 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.38%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 40.8 ms
Contrast 1067:1
Max. Brightness
344 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
31

Design and build

Height 148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
69.38%
20

Performance

All specs and test LG K10 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 520 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2609
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
55272
36

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
OS size 5 GB
49

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
37

Camera

Specs and camera test of the K10 (2017)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2017
Release date February 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.937 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the K10 (2017) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (75 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime or LG K10 (2017)
2. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime or LG K10 (2017)
3. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) or LG K10 (2017)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish