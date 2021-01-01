LG K40
Display
55
Performance
19
Battery
57
Camera
41
NanoReview score
45
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG K40
55
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.46%
|RGB color space
|95.2%
|PWM
|100 Hz
|Response time
|35 ms
|Contrast
|1484:1
Max. Brightness
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
42
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.46%
19
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
410
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1865
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76738
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94584
44
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|LG UX 7
|OS size
|11 GB
57
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
41
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
61
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 600
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.518 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.579 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG K40 may differ by country or region