LG K40

LG K40
Display
55
Performance
19
Battery
57
Camera
41
NanoReview score
45
Category Budget
Announced February 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG K40
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.46%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.2%
PWM 100 Hz
Response time 35 ms
Contrast 1484:1
Max. Brightness
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
42

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.46%
19

Performance

All specs and test LG K40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
410
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1865
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76738
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94584
44

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM LG UX 7
OS size 11 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:05 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the LG K40
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
61

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 10
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 600
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.518 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.579 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG K40 may differ by country or region

