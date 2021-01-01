LG K40 Display 55 Performance 19 Battery 57 Camera 41 NanoReview score 45 Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG K40

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 76.46% Display tests RGB color space 95.2% PWM 100 Hz Response time 35 ms Contrast 1484:1 Max. Brightness 464 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

42 Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 76.46%

19 Performance All specs and test LG K40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 410 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1865 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 76738 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 94584

44 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM LG UX 7 OS size 11 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:05 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the LG K40 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

61 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 10 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 600

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81 dB

SAR (head) 0.518 W/kg SAR (body) 1.579 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG K40 may differ by country or region