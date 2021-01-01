LG K8 (2017) Display 45 Performance 15 Battery 46 Camera 37 NanoReview score 35 Category Budget Announced December 2016 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG K8 (2017)

45 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 66.23% Display tests PWM 8929 Hz Response time 28.8 ms Contrast 731:1 Max. Brightness 346 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

29 Design and build Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 66.23%

15 Performance All specs and test LG K8 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6735 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 308 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1.5, 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 560 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1451 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 32651

27 Software Operating system Android 7.0 OS size 7.2 GB

46 Battery Specifications Capacity 2500 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr

37 Camera Specs and camera test of the K8 (2017) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26.29 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 25.44 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced December 2016 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 137 USD SAR (head) 0.433 W/kg SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the K8 (2017) may differ by country or region