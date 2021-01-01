Home > LG Smartphones > LG K8 (2017): specifications and benchmarks

LG K8 (2017)

LG K8 (2017)
Display
45
Performance
15
Battery
46
Camera
37
NanoReview score
35
Category Budget
Announced December 2016
Release date March 2017
Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG K8 (2017)
45

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 66.23%
Display tests
PWM 8929 Hz
Response time 28.8 ms
Contrast 731:1
Max. Brightness
346 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
29

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
66.23%
15

Performance

All specs and test LG K8 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6735
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5, 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
560
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
32651
27

Software

Operating system Android 7.0
OS size 7.2 GB
46

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr
37

Camera

Specs and camera test of the K8 (2017)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 25.44 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.8 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.433 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the K8 (2017) may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (10 votes)

