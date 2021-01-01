Home > LG Smartphones > LG V20: specifications and benchmarks

LG V20

LG V20
Display
62
Performance
43
Battery
57
Camera
52
NanoReview score
53
Category Flagship
Announced September 2016
Release date September 2016
Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG V20
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 72.04%
Max. Brightness
622 nits
40

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
72.04%
43

Performance

All specs and test LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2150 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530
GPU clock 624 MHz
FLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1533
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3853
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
145473
44

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 5
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
19:48 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the LG V20
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
SAR (head) 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG V20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (27 votes)

Write a comment

