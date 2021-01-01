LG V20
Display
62
Performance
43
Battery
57
Camera
52
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2016
|Release date
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG V20
62
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.04%
Max. Brightness
622 nits
40
Design and build
|Height
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
72.04%
43
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|Max. clock
|2150 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|624 MHz
|FLOPS
|~498 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1533
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3853
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
145473
44
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|LG UX 5
57
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
19:48 hr
52
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.824 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.892 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG V20 may differ by country or region