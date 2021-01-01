LG V20 Display 62 Performance 43 Battery 57 Camera 52 NanoReview score 53 Category Flagship Announced September 2016 Release date September 2016 Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG V20

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 515 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 72.04% Max. Brightness 622 nits

40 Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gray, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 72.04%

43 Performance All specs and test LG V20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Max. clock 2150 MHz CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) Architecture - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo

- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 530 GPU clock 624 MHz FLOPS ~498 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1533 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3853 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 145473

44 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM LG UX 5

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3200 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:26 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 7:35 hr Watching videos (Player) 8:04 hr Talk (3G) 19:48 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the LG V20 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 1.132 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/1.9 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2016 Release date September 2016 Launch price ~ 325 USD SAR (head) 0.824 W/kg SAR (body) 0.892 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG V20 may differ by country or region