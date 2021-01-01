LG V30 Display 72 Performance 46 Battery 73 Camera 56 NanoReview score 61 Category Flagship Announced August 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 587 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG V30

72 Display Type POLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 537 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.48% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 227 Hz Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

68 Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.48%

46 Performance All specs and test LG V30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Max. clock 2450 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 540 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1911 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6163 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 385 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1643 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 159233 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 208313 AnTuTu Android Results - 223rd place

44 Software Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM LG UX 6 OS size 14 GB

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:30 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:56 hr Talk (3G) 33:30 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the LG V30 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 107° Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 30 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 87 Video quality 73 Generic camera score 82

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 587 USD SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG V30 may differ by country or region