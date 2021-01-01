Home > LG Smartphones > LG V30: specifications and benchmarks

LG V30

LG V30
Display
72
Performance
46
Battery
73
Camera
56
NanoReview score
61
Category Flagship
Announced August 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 587 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG V30
72

Display

Type POLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.48%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 227 Hz
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
68

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.48%
46

Performance

All specs and test LG V30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1911
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1643
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
159233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
208313
44

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 6
OS size 14 GB
73

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
33:30 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the LG V30
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
87
Video quality
73
Generic camera score
82
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG V30 may differ by country or region

