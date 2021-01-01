LG V30
Display
72
Performance
46
Battery
73
Camera
56
NanoReview score
61
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|Release date
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG V30
72
Display
|Type
|POLED
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.48%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
68
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.48%
46
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1911
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1643
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
159233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
208313
AnTuTu Android Results - 223rd place
44
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|14 GB
73
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
33:30 hr
56
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
87
Video quality
73
Generic camera score
82
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900
63
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|Release date
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.375 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the LG V30 may differ by country or region