LG V40 ThinQ Display 77 Performance 57 Battery 64 Camera 67 NanoReview score 67 Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 700 USD

77 Display Type OLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 537 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.85% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.5% PWM 250 Hz Response time 4.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

73 Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.85%

57 Performance All specs and test LG V40 ThinQ in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2148 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6075 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 246644 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 293915 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking - 154th place

52 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM LG UX 7.1 OS size 20.8 GB

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min) Full charging time 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 8:12 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:17 hr Talk (3G) 21:41 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the V40 ThinQ Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 107° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 700 USD SAR (head) 0.318 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

