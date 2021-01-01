Home > LG Smartphones > LG V40 ThinQ: specifications and benchmarks

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ
Display
77
Performance
57
Battery
64
Camera
67
NanoReview score
67
Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 700 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG V40 ThinQ
77

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.85%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
73

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.85%
57

Performance

All specs and test LG V40 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2148
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6075
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
246644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
293915
52

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 7.1
OS size 20.8 GB
64

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:17 hr
Talk (3G)
21:41 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V40 ThinQ
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 0.318 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V40 ThinQ may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (40 votes)

Competitors

1. Google Pixel 3 or LG V40 ThinQ
2. Samsung Galaxy S9 or LG V40 ThinQ
3. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or LG V40 ThinQ
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or LG V40 ThinQ
5. Huawei Mate 20 Pro or LG V40 ThinQ
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 or LG V40 ThinQ
7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or LG V40 ThinQ
8. Samsung Galaxy S10e or LG V40 ThinQ
9. LG G7 ThinQ or LG V40 ThinQ
10. Huawei Mate 20 or LG V40 ThinQ
11. Apple iPhone XR or LG V40 ThinQ

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish