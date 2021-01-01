LG V40 ThinQ
Display
77
Performance
57
Battery
64
Camera
67
67
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 700 USD
Full specifications
77
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.85%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
626 nits
73
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.85%
57
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2148
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6075
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
246644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
293915
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|LG UX 7.1
|OS size
|20.8 GB
64
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min)
|Full charging time
|1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:17 hr
Talk (3G)
21:41 hr
67
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900
63
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 700 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.318 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V40 ThinQ may differ by country or region