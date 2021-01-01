Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu 16: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu 16

Meizu 16
Display
62
Performance
60
Battery
66
Camera
53
NanoReview score
62
Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date August 2018
Launch price ~ 161 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu 16
62

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
56

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
60

Performance

All specs and test Meizu 16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2365
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8908
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1953
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
285381
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
279952
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List - 166th place
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme UI 8.1
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu 16
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu 16 may differ by country or region

