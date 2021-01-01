Meizu 16 Plus
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu 16 Plus
61
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|372 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.21%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
57
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.21%
60
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2386
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9033
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
289302
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
248284
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores - 200th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Flyme UI 8,1
73
Battery
|Capacity
|3640 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
58
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
62
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 16 Plus may differ by country or region