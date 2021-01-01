Meizu 16 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu 16 Plus Display 61 Performance 60 Battery 73 Camera 58 NanoReview score 63 Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 388 USD

61 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 372 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.21% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 428 nits

57 Design and build Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) Width 78.2 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.21%

60 Performance All specs and test Meizu 16 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2386 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9033 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 504 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1999 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 289302 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 248284 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores - 200th place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Flyme UI 8,1

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 3640 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the 16 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital (lossless), 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.55 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.78" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 388 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

