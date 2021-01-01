Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu 16 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu 16 Plus

Meizu 16 Plus
Display
61
Performance
60
Battery
73
Camera
58
NanoReview score
63
Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 388 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu 16 Plus
61

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 372 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.21%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
57

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.21%
60

Performance

All specs and test Meizu 16 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2386
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9033
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
289302
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
248284
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme UI 8,1
73

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3640 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 16 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 16 Plus may differ by country or region

