Meizu 16s Display 71 Performance 79 Battery 77 Camera 65 NanoReview score 71 Category Flagship Announced August 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu 16s

71 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% Max. Brightness 796 nits

64 Design and build Height 151.9 mm (5.98 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%

79 Performance All specs and test Meizu 16s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2033 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3528 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10544 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 717 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2644 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 354953 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 434092 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 78th place

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Flyme 7.3

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 3600 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu 16s Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5376 x 3657 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300) 5G support No

54 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 375 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu 16s may differ by country or region