Meizu 16s Pro Display 66 Performance 84 Battery 77 Camera 67 Category Flagship Announced August 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 400 USD

66 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 397 nits

64 Design and build Height 151.9 mm (5.98 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%

84 Performance All specs and test Meizu 16s Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 625 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2266 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3722 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11454 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 729 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2687 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 395173 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 486944 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores - 47th place

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Flyme 8

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 3600 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the 16s Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 20 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5504 x 3572 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

54 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 400 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

