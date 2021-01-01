Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu 16s Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Full specifications

66

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
397 nits
64

Design and build

Height 151.9 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
84

Performance

All specs and test Meizu 16s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 625 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2266 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3722
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11454
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2687
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395173
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
486944
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Flyme 8
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 16s Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 20 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5504 x 3572
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
54

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 400 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
