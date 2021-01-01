Meizu 16s Pro
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 400 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu 16s Pro
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2232 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
397 nits
Design and build
|Height
|151.9 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|625 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2266 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3722
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11454
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2687
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395173
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
486944
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores - 47th place
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Flyme 8
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 20 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5504 x 3572
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 400 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 16s Pro may differ by country or region