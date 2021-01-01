Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu 16Xs: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu 16Xs

Meizu 16Xs
Display
65
Performance
48
Battery
76
Camera
60
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu 16Xs
65

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
58

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
48

Performance

All specs and test Meizu 16Xs in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612
GPU clock 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2453
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
177553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
217385
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Flyme UI
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu 16Xs
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu 16Xs may differ by country or region

