Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2232 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.6:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
Design and build
|Height
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2453
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
177553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
217385
AnTuTu Android Ranking - 213th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Flyme UI
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|July 2019
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu 16Xs may differ by country or region