Meizu 16Xs

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD

65 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels Aspect ratio 18.6:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 428 nits

58 Design and build Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

48 Performance All specs and test Meizu 16Xs in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 GPU clock 700-750 MHz FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2453 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5977 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 483 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 987 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 177553 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 217385 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 213th place

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Flyme UI

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu 16Xs Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date July 2019 Launch price ~ 300 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu 16Xs may differ by country or region