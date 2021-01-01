Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu 17: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu 17

Display
87
Performance
92
Battery
87
Camera
69
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced May 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu 17
87

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
692 nits
61

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
92

Performance

All specs and test Meizu 17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
915
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
583925
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM FlyMe 9
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu 17
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2/B3/B8
3G network HSDPA B1/B2/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes
73

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu 17 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (24 votes)

