Meizu 17 Display 87 Performance 92 Battery 87 Camera 69 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced May 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 550 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu 17

87 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 390 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 692 nits

61 Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%

92 Performance All specs and test Meizu 17 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 915 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3050 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 583925 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking - 20th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM FlyMe 9

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu 17 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2/B3/B8 3G network HSDPA B1/B2/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

73 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 550 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu 17 may differ by country or region