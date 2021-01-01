Meizu 18 Display 97 Performance 100 Battery 76 Camera 76 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 625 USD

97 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 563 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 710 nits

65 Design and build Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%

100 Performance All specs and test Meizu 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1146 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3662 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 706132

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Flyme 9

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 36 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (40% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu 18 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 79 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 2 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2/B3/B8 3G network HSDPA B1/B2/B5/B8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

73 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 625 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu 18 may differ by country or region