Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu 18: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu 18

Meizu 18
Display
97
Performance
100
Battery
76
Camera
76
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu 18
97

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 563 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
710 nits
65

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.9%
100

Performance

All specs and test Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3662
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
706132
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Flyme 9
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 36 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu 18
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2/B3/B8
3G network HSDPA B1/B2/B5/B8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
73

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu 18 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. iPhone 11 and Meizu 18
2. OnePlus 8 and Meizu 18
3. iPhone 12 and Meizu 18
4. iPhone 12 mini and Meizu 18
5. OnePlus 8T and Meizu 18
6. Mi 11 and Meizu 18
7. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Meizu 18
8. Galaxy S21 and Meizu 18
9. OnePlus 9 and Meizu 18
10. 9 Pro and Meizu 18
11. Mi 11 Ultra and Meizu 18

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish