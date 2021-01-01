Meizu C9
Display
52
Performance
16
Battery
56
Camera
41
NanoReview score
41
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 84 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu C9
52
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.87%
Max. Brightness
346 nits
41
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
73.87%
16
Performance
|Chipset
|Spreadtrum SC9832E
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
688
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1880
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
15716
42
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|9 GB
56
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
41
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300
62
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.162 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
