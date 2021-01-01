Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu C9: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu C9

Meizu C9
Display
52
Performance
16
Battery
56
Camera
41
NanoReview score
41
Category Budget
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 84 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu C9
52

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.87%
Max. Brightness
346 nits
41

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
73.87%
16

Performance

All specs and test Meizu C9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 1300 MHz
GPU clock 680 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
688
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1880
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
15716
42

Software

Operating system Android 8.0
ROM Flyme UI
OS size 9 GB
56

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:49 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu C9
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 84 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu C9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (46 votes)

Competitors

1. Redmi 4A vs Meizu C9
2. Meizu M6 vs Meizu C9
3. Redmi 6A vs Meizu C9
4. Meizu M6T vs Meizu C9
5. Redmi Go vs Meizu C9
6. C9 Pro vs Meizu C9

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish