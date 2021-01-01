Meizu C9 Display 52 Performance 16 Battery 56 Camera 41 NanoReview score 41 Category Budget Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 84 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu C9

52 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 73.87% Max. Brightness 346 nits

41 Design and build Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 73.87%

16 Performance All specs and test Meizu C9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Spreadtrum SC9832E Max. clock 1300 MHz GPU clock 680 MHz Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 688 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1880 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 15716

42 Software Operating system Android 8.0 ROM Flyme UI OS size 9 GB

56 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:49 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu C9 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 84 USD SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu C9 may differ by country or region