53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 73.87% Max. Brightness 346 nits

52 Design and build Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Colors - Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 73.87%

17 Performance All specs and test Meizu C9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9832E Max. clock 1300 MHz GPU clock 680 MHz Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 704 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1884 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 16122

42 Software Operating system Android 8.0 ROM "Чистый" Android

56 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the C9 Pro Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.27 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS BSI Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Budget Announced December 2018 Release date January 2019 Launch price ~ 109 USD Sensors - Accelerometer

- Proximity sensor

- Compass Box * -

