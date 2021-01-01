Meizu C9 Pro
Display
53
Performance
17
Battery
56
Camera
48
NanoReview score
45
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu C9 Pro
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.87%
Max. Brightness
346 nits
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
73.87%
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9832E
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
704
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
16122
42
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|"Чистый" Android
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.27 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS BSI
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the C9 Pro may differ by country or region