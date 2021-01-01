Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu C9 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu C9 Pro

Meizu C9 Pro
Display
53
Performance
17
Battery
56
Camera
48
NanoReview score
45
Category Budget
Announced December 2018
Release date January 2019
Launch price ~ 109 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu C9 Pro
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.87%
Max. Brightness
346 nits
52

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
73.87%
17

Performance

All specs and test Meizu C9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9832E
Max. clock 1300 MHz
GPU clock 680 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
704
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
16122
42

Software

Operating system Android 8.0
ROM "Чистый" Android
56

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the C9 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.27 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS BSI
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Accelerometer
- Proximity sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the C9 Pro may differ by country or region

