Meizu M3 Note Display 53 Performance 22 Battery 70 Camera 39 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced April 2016 Release date June 2016 Launch price ~ 212 USD

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 72.14% Max. Brightness 459 nits

39 Design and build Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 72.14%

22 Performance All specs and test Meizu M3 Note in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6755 Max. clock 1800 MHz GPU clock 700 MHz Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 875 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3058 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 44586

18 Software Operating system Android 5.1 ROM Flyme UI

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:33 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:18 hr Talk (3G) 48:35 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 94th place

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the M3 Note Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24.99 mm

- Pixel size: 1.144 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 41.95 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 71 dB

Other Category Budget Announced April 2016 Release date June 2016 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the M3 Note may differ by country or region