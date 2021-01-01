Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu M3 Note: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu M3 Note

Meizu M3 Note
Display
53
Performance
22
Battery
70
Camera
39
NanoReview score
42
Category Budget
Announced April 2016
Release date June 2016
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu M3 Note
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.14%
Max. Brightness
459 nits
39

Design and build

Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
72.14%
22

Performance

All specs and test Meizu M3 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6755
Max. clock 1800 MHz
GPU clock 700 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
875
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3058
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44586
18

Software

Operating system Android 5.1
ROM Flyme UI
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:18 hr
Talk (3G)
48:35 hr
39

Camera

Specs and camera test of the M3 Note
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24.99 mm
- Pixel size: 1.144 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 41.95 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
71 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the M3 Note may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (36 votes)

