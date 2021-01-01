Meizu M3 Note
Display
53
Performance
22
Battery
70
Camera
39
NanoReview score
42
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2016
|Release date
|June 2016
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.14%
Max. Brightness
459 nits
Design and build
|Height
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
72.14%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6755
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
875
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3058
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44586
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1
|ROM
|Flyme UI
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:18 hr
Talk (3G)
48:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24.99 mm
- Pixel size: 1.144 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|41.95 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
71 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2016
|Release date
|June 2016
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the M3 Note may differ by country or region