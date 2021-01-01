Meizu M5
Display
46
Performance
19
Battery
53
Camera
38
NanoReview score
38
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2016
|Release date
|January 2017
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu M5
46
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.79%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
41
Design and build
|Height
|147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.79%
19
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|520 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
665
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2742
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
37147
26
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|Flyme 6.3
53
Battery
|Capacity
|3070 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:26 hr
Talk (3G)
15:26 hr
38
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|41.44 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2016
|Release date
|January 2017
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (body)
|1.16 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu M5 may differ by country or region