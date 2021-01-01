Meizu M5 Note Display 53 Performance 22 Battery 75 Camera 37 NanoReview score 43 Category Budget Announced December 2016 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 212 USD

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 71.86% Max. Brightness 460 nits

42 Design and build Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71.86%

22 Performance All specs and test Meizu M5 Note in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6755 Max. clock 1800 MHz GPU clock 700 MHz Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 717 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2892 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 55584

26 Software Operating system Android 6.0 ROM Flyme 5.2

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (35% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:16 hr Watching videos (Player) 8:31 hr Talk (3G) 35:38 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 117th place

37 Camera Specs and camera test of the M5 Note Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24.99 mm

- Pixel size: 1.157 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2576 x 1936 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 52.49 mm Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86 dB

Other Category Budget Announced December 2016 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the M5 Note may differ by country or region