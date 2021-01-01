Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu M5S: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu M5S

Meizu M5S
Display
45
Performance
19
Battery
51
Camera
38
NanoReview score
38
Category Budget
Announced February 2017
Release date March 2017
Launch price ~ 174 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu M5S
45

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.6%
Max. Brightness
405 nits
41

Design and build

Height 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.6%
19

Performance

All specs and test Meizu M5S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6753
Max. clock 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali T720 MP3
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 666 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2393
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
39033
26

Software

Operating system Android 6.0
ROM Flyme 5.2
51

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:24 hr
Talk (3G)
16:09 hr
38

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu M5S
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 41.44 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900, LTE 2500
69

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu M5S may differ by country or region

