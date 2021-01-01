Meizu M5S Display 45 Performance 19 Battery 51 Camera 38 NanoReview score 38 Category Budget Announced February 2017 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 174 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu M5S

45 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 69.6% Max. Brightness 405 nits

41 Design and build Height 148.2 mm (5.83 inches) Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 69.6%

19 Performance All specs and test Meizu M5S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6753 Max. clock 1300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali T720 MP3 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 666 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 610 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2393 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 39033

26 Software Operating system Android 6.0 ROM Flyme 5.2

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 8:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 8:24 hr Talk (3G) 16:09 hr

38 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu M5S Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25.81 mm

- Pixel size: 1.133 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 41.44 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900, LTE 2500

69 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84 dB

Other Category Budget Announced February 2017 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 174 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu M5S may differ by country or region