Meizu M6 Display 48 Performance 17 Battery 60 Camera 39 NanoReview score 40 Category Budget Announced September 2017 Release date December 2017 Launch price ~ 137 USD

48 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 69.32% Max. Brightness 450 nits

43 Design and build Height 148.2 mm (5.83 inches) Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 69.32%

17 Performance All specs and test Meizu M6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6750 Max. clock 1500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 GPU clock 520 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 582 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2318 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 36444

34 Software Operating system Android 7 ROM Flyme 7.3

60 Battery Specifications Capacity 3070 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu M6 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.133 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu M6 may differ by country or region