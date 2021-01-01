Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu M6: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu M6

Meizu M6
Display
48
Performance
17
Battery
60
Camera
39
NanoReview score
40
Category Budget
Announced September 2017
Release date December 2017
Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu M6
48

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.32%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
43

Design and build

Height 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.32%
17

Performance

All specs and test Meizu M6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 520 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
582
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2318
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
36444
34

Software

Operating system Android 7
ROM Flyme 7.3
60

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr
39

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu M6
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2017
Release date December 2017
Launch price ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu M6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (163 votes)

Competitors

1. Meizu M5 or Meizu M6
2. Meizu MX6 or Meizu M6
3. M6 Note or Meizu M6
4. Redmi 6A or Meizu M6
5. Meizu C9 or Meizu M6
6. Meizu M6T or Meizu M6
7. Redmi 7A or Meizu M6

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish