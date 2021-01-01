Meizu M6 Note Display 55 Performance 27 Battery 74 Camera 47 NanoReview score 47 Category Mid-range Announced August 2017 Release date December 2017 Launch price ~ 225 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 71% Max. Brightness 450 nits

43 Design and build Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71%

27 Performance All specs and test Meizu M6 Note in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 898 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3989 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 76055

36 Software Operating system Android 7.3 ROM Flyme 7

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:33 hr

47 Camera Specs and camera test of the M6 Note Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

