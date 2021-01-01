Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu M6 Note: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu M6 Note

Meizu M6 Note
Display
55
Performance
27
Battery
74
Camera
47
NanoReview score
47
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2017
Release date December 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu M6 Note
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
43

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71%
27

Performance

All specs and test Meizu M6 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3989
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76055
36

Software

Operating system Android 7.3
ROM Flyme 7
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr
47

Camera

Specs and camera test of the M6 Note
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2017
Release date December 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the M6 Note may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (88 votes)

