Meizu M6T

Meizu M6T
Display
51
Performance
18
Battery
54
Camera
45
NanoReview score
42
Category Budget
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu M6T
51

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.66%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
41

Design and build

Height 152.3 mm (6 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75.66%
18

Performance

All specs and test Meizu M6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 520 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
599
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2407
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
40243
42

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Flyme UI 7
54

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu M6T
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 32.9 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu M6T may differ by country or region

