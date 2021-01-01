Meizu M6T Display 51 Performance 18 Battery 54 Camera 45 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 137 USD

51 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 75.66% Max. Brightness 450 nits

41 Design and build Height 152.3 mm (6 inches) Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 75.66%

18 Performance All specs and test Meizu M6T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6750 Max. clock 1500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 GPU clock 520 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 599 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2407 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 40243

42 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM Flyme UI 7

54 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu M6T Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25.81 mm

- Pixel size: 1.13 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 32.9 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 137 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

