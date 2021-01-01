Meizu MX6 Display 55 Performance 29 Battery 55 Camera 40 NanoReview score 44 Category Mid-range Announced July 2016 Release date September 2016 Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu MX6

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 72.43% Max. Brightness 607 nits

40 Design and build Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Plastic Colors Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 72.43%

29 Performance All specs and test Meizu MX6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6797 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72 Lithography process 20 nanometers Graphics Mali-T880 MP4 GPU clock 780 MHz FLOPS ~122 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1569 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3003 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 91272

26 Software Operating system Android 6.0 ROM Flyme UI

55 Battery Specifications Capacity 3060 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:27 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:07 hr Talk (3G) 17:19 hr

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu MX6 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26.17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27.53 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2500

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 72 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2016 Release date September 2016 Launch price ~ 350 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu MX6 may differ by country or region