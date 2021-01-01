Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu MX6: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu MX6

Meizu MX6
Display
55
Performance
29
Battery
55
Camera
40
NanoReview score
44
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2016
Release date September 2016
Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu MX6
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.43%
Max. Brightness
607 nits
40

Design and build

Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
72.43%
29

Performance

All specs and test Meizu MX6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6797
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 20 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 780 MHz
FLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1569
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3003
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
91272
26

Software

Operating system Android 6.0
ROM Flyme UI
55

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:07 hr
Talk (3G)
17:19 hr
40

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu MX6
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27.53 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2500
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
72 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2016
Release date September 2016
Launch price ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu MX6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Meizu MX6 vs Pro 6 Plus
2. Meizu MX6 vs Meizu M6
3. Meizu MX6 vs M6 Note
4. Meizu MX6 vs Xiaomi Mi A1
5. Meizu MX6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7
6. Meizu MX6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish