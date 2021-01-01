Meizu Note 8
Display
60
Performance
30
Battery
69
Camera
47
NanoReview score
50
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu Note 8
60
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.37%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
53
Design and build
|Height
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.37%
30
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1245
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4775
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
101989
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
136744
43
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|Flyme UI 7.3
69
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
47
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
55
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900
62
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 8 may differ by country or region