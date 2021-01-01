Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu Note 8: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu Note 8

Meizu Note 8
Display
60
Performance
30
Battery
69
Camera
47
NanoReview score
50
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu Note 8
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.37%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
53

Design and build

Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.37%
30

Performance

All specs and test Meizu Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1245
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4775
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
101989
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
136744
43

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM Flyme UI 7.3
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr
47

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 8
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
55

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (50 votes)

