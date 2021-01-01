Meizu Note 8 Display 60 Performance 30 Battery 69 Camera 47 NanoReview score 50 Category Mid-range Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 212 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 80.37% Max. Brightness 450 nits

53 Design and build Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.37%

30 Performance All specs and test Meizu Note 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1245 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4775 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 274 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1197 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 101989 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 136744

43 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Flyme UI 7.3

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 3600 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr

47 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 8 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

55 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

