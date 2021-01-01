Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu Note 9: specifications and benchmarks

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu Note 9
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
57

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.35%
44

Performance

All specs and test Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612
GPU clock 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2385
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5984
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
930
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
174804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
200189
AnTuTu Ranking - 232nd place
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Flyme 7.2
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 9
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (130 votes)

