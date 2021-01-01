Meizu Note 9 Display 61 Performance 44 Battery 76 Camera 53 NanoReview score 59 Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% Max. Brightness 450 nits

57 Design and build Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.35%

44 Performance All specs and test Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 GPU clock 700-750 MHz FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2385 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5984 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 477 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 930 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 174804 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 200189 AnTuTu Ranking - 232nd place

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Flyme 7.2

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 9 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5180 x 3880 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1900

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 9 may differ by country or region