Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu Pro 6 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu Pro 6 Plus

Meizu Pro 6 Plus
Display
63
Performance
40
Battery
68
Camera
46
NanoReview score
51
Category Flagship
Announced November 2016
Release date December 2016
Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
63

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 74.71%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
45

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
74.71%
40

Performance

All specs and test Meizu Pro 6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1432
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4120
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
113344
26

Software

Operating system Android 6
ROM Flyme 7.3
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
16:06 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pro 6 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 9
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2500
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
70 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced November 2016
Release date December 2016
Launch price ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pro 6 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (31 votes)

Competitors

1. Meizu Pro 7 Plus and Pro 6 Plus

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish