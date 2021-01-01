Meizu Pro 6 Plus
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2016
|Release date
|December 2016
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.71%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
74.71%
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1432
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4120
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
113344
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6
|ROM
|Flyme 7.3
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
16:06 hr
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2500
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
70 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pro 6 Plus may differ by country or region