Meizu Pro 6 Plus Display 63 Performance 40 Battery 68 Camera 46 Category Flagship Announced November 2016 Release date December 2016 Launch price ~ 437 USD

63 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 515 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 74.71% Max. Brightness 450 nits

45 Design and build Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 74.71%

40 Performance All specs and test Meizu Pro 6 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1794 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1432 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4120 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 113344

26 Software Operating system Android 6 ROM Flyme 7.3

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:51 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:42 hr Talk (3G) 16:06 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pro 6 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26.17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 9 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2500

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 70 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced November 2016 Release date December 2016 Launch price ~ 437 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

