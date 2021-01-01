Meizu Pro 7 Display 58 Performance 46 Battery 66 Camera 48 NanoReview score 53 Category Flagship Announced July 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 562 USD

58 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 71.63% Max. Brightness 346 nits

45 Design and build Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches) Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71.63%

46 Performance All specs and test Meizu Pro 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6757CD Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GT7400 Plus GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~205 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1614 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5502 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 128933

34 Software Operating system Android 7.0 ROM Flyme 7.3

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pro 7 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26.17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 12 MP

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 10 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 562 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

