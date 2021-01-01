Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu Pro 7: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu Pro 7

Meizu Pro 7
Display
58
Performance
46
Battery
66
Camera
48
NanoReview score
53
Category Flagship
Announced July 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 562 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu Pro 7
58

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 71.63%
Max. Brightness
346 nits
45

Design and build

Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.63%
46

Performance

All specs and test Meizu Pro 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6757CD
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7400 Plus
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~205 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1614
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5502
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
128933
34

Software

Operating system Android 7.0
ROM Flyme 7.3
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pro 7
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 10
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pro 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (38 votes)

