Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.94%
Max. Brightness
447 nits
Design and build
|Height
|157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.94%
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6799
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~205 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1639
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5616
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
126385
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|ROM
|Flyme 6
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:53 hr
Talk (3G)
16:11 hr
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3000 x 4000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
74
Video quality
65
Generic camera score
71
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2017
|Release date
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pro 7 Plus may differ by country or region