Meizu Pro 7 Plus

Meizu Pro 7 Plus
Display
65
Performance
48
Battery
62
Camera
49
NanoReview score
55
Category Flagship
Announced July 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 562 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
65

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 73.94%
Max. Brightness
447 nits
46

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.94%
48

Performance

All specs and test Meizu Pro 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6799
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7400 Plus
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~205 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1639
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5616
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
126385
34

Software

Operating system Android 7.0
ROM Flyme 6
62

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:53 hr
Talk (3G)
16:11 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pro 7 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3000 x 4000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
74
Video quality
65
Generic camera score
71
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 10
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
73

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90 dB

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pro 7 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (53 votes)

