Meizu U20

Meizu U20
Display
52
Performance
20
Battery
59
Camera
37
NanoReview score
40
Category Budget
Announced August 2016
Release date October 2016
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu U20
52

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.52%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
35

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
72.52%
20

Performance

All specs and test Meizu U20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6755
Max. clock 1800 MHz
GPU clock 700 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
789
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2252
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
49535
26

Software

Operating system Android 6.0
ROM Flyme UI
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3260 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:30 hr
37

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu U20
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24.99 mm
- Pixel size: 1.157 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 41.44 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu U20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (16 votes)

