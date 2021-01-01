Meizu U20 Display 52 Performance 20 Battery 59 Camera 37 NanoReview score 40 Category Budget Announced August 2016 Release date October 2016 Launch price ~ 225 USD

52 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 72.52% Max. Brightness 398 nits

35 Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 72.52%

20 Performance All specs and test Meizu U20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6755 Max. clock 1800 MHz GPU clock 700 MHz Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 789 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2252 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 49535

26 Software Operating system Android 6.0 ROM Flyme UI

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3260 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:30 hr

37 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu U20 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24.99 mm

- Pixel size: 1.157 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 41.44 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced August 2016 Release date October 2016 Launch price ~ 225 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu U20 may differ by country or region

User ratings 4.2 of 5 points ( 16 votes)