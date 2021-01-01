Home > Meizu Smartphones > Meizu X8: specifications and benchmarks

Meizu X8

Meizu X8
Display
60
Performance
45
Battery
68
Camera
53
NanoReview score
57
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu X8
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.77%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 2315 Hz
Response time 66.8 ms
Contrast 1625:1
Max. Brightness
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
86.77%
45

Performance

All specs and test Meizu X8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
5785
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1809
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
160144
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
194924
AnTuTu Ranking - 237th place
43

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM Flyme UI
OS size 12 GB
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3210 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Meizu X8
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu X8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (33 votes)

