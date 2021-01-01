Meizu X8 Display 60 Performance 45 Battery 68 Camera 53 NanoReview score 57 Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 275 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.77% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 2315 Hz Response time 66.8 ms Contrast 1625:1 Max. Brightness 510 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 151.2 mm (5.95 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors - Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 86.77%

45 Performance All specs and test Meizu X8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 5785 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1809 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 386 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1451 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 160144 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 194924 AnTuTu Ranking - 237th place

43 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Flyme UI OS size 12 GB

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 3210 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Meizu X8 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.78" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 275 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

