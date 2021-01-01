Meizu X8
Display
60
Performance
45
Battery
68
Camera
53
NanoReview score
57
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Meizu X8
60
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.77%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|Response time
|66.8 ms
|Contrast
|1625:1
Max. Brightness
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60
Design and build
|Height
|151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
86.77%
45
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
5785
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1809
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
160144
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
194924
AnTuTu Ranking - 237th place
43
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|12 GB
68
Battery
|Capacity
|3210 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
53
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
71
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.3 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Meizu X8 may differ by country or region