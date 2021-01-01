Motorola Edge 20 Pro Display 89 Performance 85 Battery 84 Camera 79 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 648 USD

89 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 385 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 150.8% PWM 471 Hz Response time 15 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 670 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

72 Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89%

85 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 963 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3138 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 690890 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List - 49th place

61 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Stock Android OS size 33 GB

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:17 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 23:00 hr Talk (3G) 40:16 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 26th place

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge 20 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 126 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 648 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

