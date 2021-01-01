Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge 20 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Display
89
Performance
85
Battery
84
Camera
79
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced July 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 648 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
89

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 150.8%
PWM 471 Hz
Response time 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
670 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
72

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89%
85

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3138
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
690890
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Stock Android
OS size 33 GB
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
23:00 hr
Talk (3G)
40:16 hr
79

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge 20 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 648 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 20 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Edge 20 Pro vs Mi 10T Pro
2. Edge 20 Pro vs Mi 11
3. Edge 20 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. Edge 20 Pro vs Galaxy S21
5. Edge 20 Pro vs Edge S
6. Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9
7. Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R
8. Edge 20 Pro vs 9 Pro
9. Edge 20 Pro vs Moto G100
10. Edge 20 Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G
11. Edge 20 Pro vs Honor 50
12. Edge 20 Pro vs Nord 2 5G
13. Edge 20 Pro vs Galaxy A52s 5G
14. Edge 20 Pro vs Edge 20
15. Edge 20 Pro vs Realme GT Neo 2

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish