Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 288 USD

74 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Max. Brightness 560 nits

58 Design and build Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

100 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 8 692822

61 Software Operating system Android 11

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge S Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 121° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 288 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

