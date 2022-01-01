Motorola Edge X30 Display 85 Performance 92 Battery 84 Camera 73 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge X30

85 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 502 nits

78 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%

92 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge X30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1204 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3566 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 941783 CPU 206492 GPU 418380 Memory 146572 UX 170155 Total score 941783 AnTuTu 9 Android Results - 15th place Sources: 3DMark [3]

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MYUI 3.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge X30 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge X30 may differ by country or region