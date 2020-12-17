Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Display
47
Performance
16
Battery
72
Camera
38
NanoReview score
41
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.65%
|RGB color space
|92.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|42 ms
|Contrast
|1149:1
Max. Brightness
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.65%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|640 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
593
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1588
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
32277
28
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1
|ROM
|Stock Android
|OS size
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.438 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.04 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto E4 Plus may differ by country or region