Category Budget Announced June 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 175 USD

47 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 69.65% Display tests RGB color space 92.7% PWM Not detected Response time 42 ms Contrast 1149:1 Max. Brightness 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

44 Design and build Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 69.65%

16 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto E4 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6737 Max. clock 1300 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 640 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 593 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1588 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 32277

28 Software Operating system Android 7.1.1 ROM Stock Android OS size 5 GB

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

38 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto E4 Plus Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

77 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.6 dB

Other Category Budget Announced June 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 175 USD SAR (head) 0.438 W/kg SAR (body) 1.04 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto E4 Plus may differ by country or region

