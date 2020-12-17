Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto E4 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Display
47
Performance
16
Battery
72
Camera
38
NanoReview score
41
Category Budget
Announced June 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto E4 Plus
47

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.65%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.7%
PWM Not detected
Response time 42 ms
Contrast 1149:1
Max. Brightness
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
44

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.65%
16

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto E4 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 640 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
593
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1588
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
32277
28

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1
ROM Stock Android
OS size 5 GB
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
38

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto E4 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
77

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.6 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.438 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.04 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto E4 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (11 votes)

User reviews (1)

Avatar
Max 17 December 2020 15:10
The Moto e4 plus has Dolby Atmos!
+1 Reply
Avatar
Root 17 December 2020 16:50
Thank you for correction, we will fix it as soon as possible :)
+1 Reply
