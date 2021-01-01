Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto E7 Power: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto E7 Power

Display
59
Performance
32
Battery
70
Camera
48
NanoReview score
53
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 84 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto E7 Power
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%
Max. Brightness
386 nits
50

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.3%
32

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto E7 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1150
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113274
52

Software

Operating system Android 10
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto E7 Power
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
