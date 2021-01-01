Motorola Moto E7 Power Display 59 Performance 32 Battery 70 Camera 48 NanoReview score 53 Category Mid-range Announced February 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 84 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% Max. Brightness 386 nits

50 Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

32 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto E7 Power in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 250 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1150 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 113274

52 Software Operating system Android 10

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto E7 Power Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

