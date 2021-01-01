Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) Display 67 Performance 51 Battery 62 Camera 65 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 386 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% Max. Brightness 454 nits

51 Design and build Height 169.8 mm (6.69 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%

51 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1611 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 228385

52 Software Operating system Android 10

62 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G Stylus (2021) Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 20, 25, 26, 29, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2021) may differ by country or region