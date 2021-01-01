Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021): specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Display
67
Performance
51
Battery
62
Camera
65
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Max. Brightness
454 nits
51

Design and build

Height 169.8 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
51

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1611
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
228385
52

Software

Operating system Android 10
62

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G Stylus (2021)
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 20, 25, 26, 29, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2021) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

