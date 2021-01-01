Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G10 Power: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Display
60
Performance
38
Battery
86
Camera
60
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G10 Power
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Max. Brightness
444 nits
49

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
38

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G10 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
246
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
144844
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (44% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G10 Power
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G10 Power may differ by country or region

