Motorola Moto G10 Power

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Max. Brightness 444 nits

49 Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

38 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G10 Power in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 246 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1122 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 144844

61 Software Operating system Android 11

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (44% in 60 min) Full charging time 3:10 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G10 Power Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G10 Power may differ by country or region