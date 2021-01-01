Motorola Moto G100 Display 75 Performance 91 Battery 80 Camera 63 NanoReview score 78 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 475 USD

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Max. Brightness 605 nits

58 Design and build Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

91 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G100 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 932 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2840 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 556464 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 50th place

61 Software Operating system Android 11

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:54 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:57 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:45 hr Talk (3G) 37:53 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 121st place

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G100 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 475 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

