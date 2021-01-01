Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G100: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G100

Motorola Moto G100
Display
75
Performance
91
Battery
80
Camera
63
NanoReview score
78
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 475 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G100
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Max. Brightness
605 nits
58

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
91

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2840
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
556464
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:45 hr
Talk (3G)
37:53 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G100
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 475 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G100 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

