Motorola Moto G100
Display
75
Performance
91
Battery
80
Camera
63
NanoReview score
78
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 475 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G100
75
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
Max. Brightness
605 nits
58
Design and build
|Height
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
91
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1267 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2840
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
556464
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 50th place
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
80
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (37% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:45 hr
Talk (3G)
37:53 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 121st place
63
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|5G support
|Yes
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 475 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G100 may differ by country or region