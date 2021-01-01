Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G20: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G20

Motorola Moto G20
Display
65
Performance
36
Battery
70
Camera
66
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G20
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 97%
PWM 53760 Hz
Response time 33 ms
Contrast 1341:1
Max. Brightness
350 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
36

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T700
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics ARM Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1282
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
143438
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
OS size 12 GB
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G20
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41
5G support No
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.3 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Write a comment

