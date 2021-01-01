Motorola Moto G20
Display
65
Performance
36
Battery
70
Camera
66
NanoReview score
60
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
65
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|97%
|PWM
|53760 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
|Contrast
|1341:1
Max. Brightness
350 nits
50
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
36
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T700
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1282
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
143438
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|OS size
|12 GB
70
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
66
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
62
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.3 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G20 may differ by country or region