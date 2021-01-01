Motorola Moto G20 Display 65 Performance 36 Battery 70 Camera 66 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 175 USD

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 97% PWM 53760 Hz Response time 33 ms Contrast 1341:1 Max. Brightness 350 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

36 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T700 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 364 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1282 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 143438

61 Software Operating system Android 11 OS size 12 GB

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G20 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41 5G support No

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 175 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G20 may differ by country or region