Motorola Moto G200 Display 81 Performance 83 Battery 79 Camera 65 NanoReview score 77 Category Flagship Announced November 2021 Release date February 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G200

81 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 554 nits

65 Design and build Height 168.07 mm (6.62 inches) Width 75.53 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.5%

83 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G200 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Max. clock 2995 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1095 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3316 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 793380 CPU 196956 GPU 301223 Memory 135166 UX 161456 Total score 793380 AnTuTu Results - 41st place Sources: 3DMark [3]

61 Software Operating system Android 11

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:25 hr Watching video 11:50 hr Gaming 05:31 hr Standby 123 hr General battery life 31:47 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 134th place

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G200 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced November 2021 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G200 may differ by country or region