Motorola Moto G200
Display
81
Performance
83
Battery
79
Camera
65
NanoReview score
77
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G200
81
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
554 nits
65
Design and build
|Height
|168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
|Width
|75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.5%
83
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Max. clock
|2995 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3316
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
793380
|CPU
|196956
|GPU
|301223
|Memory
|135166
|UX
|161456
|Total score
|793380
AnTuTu Results - 41st place
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
79
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|Web browsing
|10:25 hr
|Watching video
|11:50 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
General battery life
31:47 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking - 134th place
65
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G200 may differ by country or region