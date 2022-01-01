Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G200: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G200

Motorola Moto G200
Display
81
Performance
83
Battery
79
Camera
65
NanoReview score
77
Category Flagship
Announced November 2021
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G200
81

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
554 nits
65

Design and build

Height 168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
Width 75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.5%
83

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G200 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3316
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
793380
CPU 196956
GPU 301223
Memory 135166
UX 161456
Total score 793380
AnTuTu Results - 41st place
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:25 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr
Standby 123 hr
General battery life
31:47 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G200
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G200 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

