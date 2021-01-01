Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G40 Fusion: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Display
72
Performance
57
Battery
90
Camera
63
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
72

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
52

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
57

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 810 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
298000
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G40 Fusion
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G40 Fusion may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Samsung Galaxy M31
2. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Oppo Realme 7
4. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
6. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Oppo Realme 8
7. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Oppo Realme 8 5G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish