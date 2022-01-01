Motorola Moto G42 Display 77 Performance 28 Battery 84 Camera 62 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G42

77 Display Type OLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

65 Design and build Height 160.61 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.47 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.26 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 174.5 gramm (6.16 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

28 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G42 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1528 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 227207

61 Software Operating system Android 12

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G42 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G42 may differ by country or region