Motorola Moto G5S
Display
55
Performance
19
Battery
59
Camera
42
NanoReview score
43
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2017
|Release date
|August 2017
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G5S
55
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|67.83%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|38.8 ms
|Contrast
|1140:1
Max. Brightness
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45
Design and build
|Height
|150 mm (5.91 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
67.83%
19
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
612
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
48312
37
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|OS size
|9.7 GB
59
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 33 min)
|Full charging time
|1:37 hr
42
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22.85 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
70
Video quality
67
Generic camera score
69
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2017
|Release date
|August 2017
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.472 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.05 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G5S may differ by country or region