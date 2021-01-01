Motorola Moto G5S Display 55 Performance 19 Battery 59 Camera 42 NanoReview score 43 Category Budget Announced August 2017 Release date August 2017 Launch price ~ 212 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 67.83% Display tests PWM 2358 Hz Response time 38.8 ms Contrast 1140:1 Max. Brightness 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

45 Design and build Height 150 mm (5.91 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 67.83%

19 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G5S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 612 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2284 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 48312

37 Software Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1) ROM Stock Android OS size 9.7 GB

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 33 min) Full charging time 1:37 hr

42 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G5S Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 22.85 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 70 Video quality 67 Generic camera score 69

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 88 dB

Other Announced August 2017 Release date August 2017 Launch price ~ 212 USD SAR (head) 0.472 W/kg SAR (body) 1.05 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

