Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G5S: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G5S

Motorola Moto G5S
Display
55
Performance
19
Battery
59
Camera
42
NanoReview score
43
Category Budget
Announced August 2017
Release date August 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G5S
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 67.83%
Display tests
PWM 2358 Hz
Response time 38.8 ms
Contrast 1140:1
Max. Brightness
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45

Design and build

Height 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
67.83%
19

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G5S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
612
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
48312
37

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
ROM Stock Android
OS size 9.7 GB
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 33 min)
Full charging time 1:37 hr
42

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G5S
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 22.85 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
70
Video quality
67
Generic camera score
69
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced August 2017
Release date August 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.472 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.05 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G5S may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (4 votes)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish