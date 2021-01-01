Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G5s Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G5s Plus

Motorola Moto G5s Plus
Display
56
Performance
27
Battery
61
Camera
46
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced August 2017
Release date August 2017
Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G5s Plus
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.53%
Display tests
PWM 2404 Hz
Response time 38.2 ms
Contrast 1463:1
Max. Brightness
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
47

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
71.53%
27

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G5s Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
864
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4245
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
64753
37

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
ROM Stock Android
OS size 8 GB
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:59 hr
Talk (3G)
26:47 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G5s Plus
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 13 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.4 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G5s Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (8 votes)

