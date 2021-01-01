Motorola Moto G5s Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Announced August 2017 Release date August 2017 Launch price ~ 262 USD

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 71.53% Display tests PWM 2404 Hz Response time 38.2 ms Contrast 1463:1 Max. Brightness 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

47 Design and build Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 71.53%

27 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G5s Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 864 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4245 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 64753

37 Software Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1) ROM Stock Android OS size 8 GB

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:50 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:59 hr Talk (3G) 26:47 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G5s Plus Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 13 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 88.4 dB

Other Category Budget Announced August 2017 Release date August 2017 Launch price ~ 262 USD SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

